Newcastle interested in summer transfer for €20m rated Galatasaray defender

Newcastle United are interested in a summer transfer for Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The Lions have been contacted by Newcastle regarding Boey’s availability at the end of the season.

Galatasaray recently extended Boey’s contract by an additional season until summer 2025.

The new deal gives the Yellow-Reds a stronger hand in asking for a higher fee for their star man.

The France U20 international could be sold but only for the right price. Galatasaray want at least €20m for the French full-back.

Boey has been scouted by several sides from major European leagues this season after excelling under the management of Okan Buruk.

The 22-year-old joined Galatasaray for just €1.15m from Rennes in summer 2021. The Turkish giants stand to make a huge profit on Boey if they get their transfer policy right.

Boey has two assists in 20 league games for Galatasaray this season.

Galatasaray are first in the league three points clear from second placed Fenerbahce and have a game in hand.

The Lions have won their last 13 Super Lig games in a row with Boey playing an important role in the team.

Boey was born in France and rose through the Stade Rennais youth side before breaking into the first team and has also place for Dijon.

In total Boey has made 40 appearances in all competitions for Galatasaray.