Newcastle full-back reached transfer agreement-in-principle to join Galatasaray

Newcastle United full-back DeAndre Yedlin has reached an agreement-in-principle with Galatasaray according to the Express.

Per the source, the move is set to go ahead upon the ‘expiry of his contract’.

The Lions made Yedlin an offer at the start of the week and the USA international has reportedly given the green light for the move to go ahead after growing tired of waiting for Newcastle to extend his contract.

Yedlin is free to negotiate with over clubs as he is in the final six months of his contract.

The 27-year-old was keen at staying at Newcastle but has no longer wants to wait for a new deal to be offered.

Yedlin recently revealed that he wants ‘clarity’ over his situation at Newcastle.

“At this moment [I want] just some clarity over whether Newcastle want me to stay or whether I can go,” he told CBS Sports.

“Whatever it is it’s something that needs to be talked about pretty quickly because there’s six months left on my contract.

“If I am going to leave Newcastle there’s steps I need to take in terms of talking to other teams and things like that.

“There’s been no clarity. My agent has reached out to people at Newcastle and they’ve responded back saying ‘yes, we’ll call you’ and there are no calls back. That has been quite frustrating.”

“I don’t know about him being frozen out because he’s been playing of late. So I don’t where he got frozen out from.

“Look we’re like everybody else, we’re haemorrhaging money and I think we have to look at the whole situation of players and contracts.

“There’s a lot of time to enter negotiations and we will do it in due course.

“But the market at the moment, there’s no movement from anywhere because clubs are haemorrhaging so the market is very, very quiet.”

Yedlin has made 10 appearances in all competitions for the Magpies this season.

The full-back would be the second US international to play for Galatasaray since Brad Friedel is he ends up joining the Super Lig giants.