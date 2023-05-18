Newcastle United Poised to Sign €20 Million Rated Ferdi Kadioglu

Newcastle United are on the verge of signing Fenerbahce right-back Ferdi Kadioglu, according to the Aksam newspaper.

Per the source, Kadioglu was on the radar of several major European clubs but that Newcastle are not poised to sign him.

Fenerbahce reportedly demanded €20m for the 23-year-old, a transfer fee Newcastle are prepared to watch as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of next season.

Kadioglu meanwhile, is keen on a move to the Premier League outfit at the end of the season.

Kadioglu is a versatile defender who can play at right-back, left-back and in more attacking roles on the wing.

The full-back has been one of Fenerbahce’s star players this season, scoring three goals and three assists in 43 appearances for Fenerbahce in all competitions this season.

The Yellow Canaries are currently third in the Super Lig eight points behind leaders Galatasaray but they do have a game in hand and can cut the gap to five points.

Kadioglu was born in the Netherlands but represents Turkiye at international level and has nine caps for his country.