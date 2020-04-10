Newcastle United & Turkish giants in battle for Aston Villa winger

Newcastle United are in a three-way battle with Galatasaray and Besiktas for Aston Villa winger Trezeguet according to various sources.

Egyptian TV anchor Omar Rabie Yassin reports that the Magpies have made an offer to sign the winger.

However, French Eurosport journalist Manu Lonjon claims that Besiktas are interested but that Galatasaray are favorites to sign the 25-year-old.

Trezeguet is no stranger to Turkey having previously played for Kasimpasa before his move to Aston Villa last summer.

The Egypt international has four goals for the Claret-Blues this season.

Villa signed Trezeguet for £9m last summer and he has another three-years remaining on his contract.

Face to face talks are difficult to conduct presently as flights from the UK to Turkey are suspended due to coronavirus disruptions.

Both the Premier League and Super Lig have been postponed and neither have a return date set.

There is uncertainty over the situation of player contracts and the summer transfer window due to the disrupted schedule.