Nice sign Basaksehir star in transfer deal worth €16m

Nice have reached an agreement with Basaksehir star to sign Youssouf Ndayishimiye in transfer deal worth €16m according to Fanatik.

Per the source, Nice initially made a €9m offer which was rejected after Basaksehir demanded €13m + bonuses.

READ: Super Lig Wrap – Besiktas win again, Trabzonspor keep title dreams alive, Valencia rescues Fenerbahce

After intense negotiations an agreemetn was reached for €16m including bonuses.

Ndayishimiye will become the most expensive transfer Basaksehir have sold once the transfer goes through.

Ndayishimiye made a name for himself at Malatyaspor who he joined for just €45K from Aigle Noir FC in January 2020.

Basaksehir snapped up the Burundi international for €2.15m [Transfermarkt] in February 2021 where he went onto excel at the Istanbul based side.

The 24-year-old is a versatile player who can play centre-back and central midfield and is known for his attacking game as well.

Ndayishimiye has four goals in 17 appearances in the Turkish Süper Lig this season.

Basaksehir are currently 3rd in the league, behind Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe.

Ndayishimiye did not start in 3-1 away win over Kasimpasa today.

The Burundi international joins as part of a reshuffle at Nice which has seen Lucien Favre replaced by Didier Digard as manager.