Nottingham Forrest Midfielder Complete Transfer to Super Lig Club

Nottingham Forest midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has completed his move to Super Lig side Caykur Rizespor after just a seven-and-a-half months stint at the Premier League side.

The 31-year-old was able to join Rizespor despite the Premier League transfer window shutting as clubs are able to make signings until September 15 in Turkiye.

Shelvey joined Forest from Newcastle in January on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The midfielder has arrived in Turkiye and Rizespor shared photographs of Shelvey in his new shirt.

Başkanımız İbrahim Turgut, yeni transferlerimiz Jonjo Shelvey ve Adolfo Gaich ile İstanbul'da bir araya geldi.

However, he struggle for playing time and made just eight appearances. Shelvey did not star in any of Forest’s first four league games this term.

Shelvey will team up with former Forest teammate Emmanuel Dennis.

Rizespor are currently fifth in the Turkish top flight, having won two and drawn two of their opening four games.

Shelvey is a talented midfielder who has played for a number of top clubs in England.

However, he has struggled to find a consistent run of games in recent years.

He is hoping that a move to Rizespor will give him the opportunity to play regularly and rediscover his best form.