‘Off to Istanbul’ – Ilkay Gundogan reacts to Man City reaching Champions League final

Manchester City beat PSG 4-1 on aggregate to progress to the Champions League final on Tuesday.

City beat PSG 2-1 in Madrid before beating the Ligue 1 giants 2-0 at the Etihad stadium in the return leg.

Gundogan started both legs and put on another impressive display in Manchester mid-week.

City will face Chelsea in an all-English final on May 28.

The Champions League final will be played in Istanbul which will make it extra special for Gundogan as he is of Turkish origin.

Gundogan sent out a message on his official Twitter account after the game celebrating the achievement.

Yeeeeeeeeeeeeees!!!!!! 💙💙💙💙 Fantastic night for all of us – incredibly proud! #offtoIstanbul 🇹🇷🎱🏆 pic.twitter.com/DDAvV7ZqXw — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) May 4, 2021

The Germany international has family in Turkey and regularly visits the country.

Gundogan will play in his second Champions League final at the end of the month. The 29-year-old midfielder lost his first final in 2013 playing for Borussia Dortmund.

City have never lifted the Champions League before.

Gundogan will also become the third player of Turkish origin to play in a Champions League final after Yildiray Basturk and Hamit Altintop.