Beşiktaş midfielder Orkun Kökçü thanked clubs and supporters across Türkiye following the Black Eagles’ 2–1 UEFA Europa League victory over Hapoel Beer-Sheva in Batumi, reflecting on a tense two-day trip ahead of their upcoming Süper Lig derby against Galatasaray.

Kökçü scored Beşiktaş’s second goal in Georgia to seal three vital points in the league phase, capping a match played at a neutral venue that was overshadowed by off-field incidents involving travelling fans.

“First of all, I want to express my best wishes to our supporters because what happened here is unacceptable. The police should not use force like that. I don’t know all the details of what happened, but I know it wasn’t right. I thank all the clubs across Türkiye. Everyone stood behind us.” — Orkun Kökçü

Key Takeaways From Kökçü’s Post-Match Remarks

A Difficult 48 Hours in Georgia: Kökçü admitted the squad had been affected by the build-up and off-field tension over the past two days, noting that while Beşiktaş would have preferred to play in Istanbul, travelling supporters still turned out in numbers to back the team in Batumi.

Nationwide Solidarity: The Türkiye international highlighted messages of backing from rival Süper Lig clubs,describing the tie as a matter of national pride and adding that unity across Turkish football made the win even more meaningful.

Focus Shifts to Galatasaray Derby: With three points secured—alongside Galatasaray’s Aston Villa victory boosting Türkiye’s UEFA country coefficient standing earlier in a clean-sweep European week for Turkish sides—Kökçü said the squad will return to Istanbul, recover, and turn their attention straight toward the derby against Galatasaray.

Europa League Momentum

The result keeps Beşiktaş firmly inside the UEFA Europa League top eight heading into the final stretch of the league phase, giving Vincenzo Italiano’s side a timely boost before returning to domestic action in Istanbul.