Osimhen Claims Penalty Denied in Galatasaray Draw

Victor Osimhen believes he should have been awarded a penalty during Galatasaray’s 2-2 draw with Eyüpspor.

The Nigerian striker was brought down in the penalty area by Lucas Claro in the 21st minute, but the referee Oguzhan Çakir waved play on.

Osimhen expressed his frustration with the decision, insisting that it should have been a clear penalty.

The Nigeria international had the following to say after the game: “Of course, it was a penalty.”

Despite the controversial incident, Osimhen played a significant role in the match, providing an assist for Galatasaray’s second goal.

However, the team’s failure to hold onto the lead and secure three points has given second placed Fenerbahce the chance to close the points gap to 3 points.

The 25-year-old striker now has nine goals and five assists in 12 appearances in all competitions this season.

Galatasaray remain top of the Turkish Süper Lig, but their lead has been reduced to six points over their closest challengers.

The Lions will face Sivasspor away from home next and then Malmo in the Europa League the following Thursday.