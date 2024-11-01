Osimhen Makes January Transfer Decision

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has confirmed he will remain at Galatasaray until the end of the season.

The Napoli loanee has been a key player for the Turkish club, scoring crucial goals and providing assists.

His recent performance in the derby against Besiktas further solidified his importance to the team.

Despite speculation linking him with a potential move to Juventus or other clubs, Osimhen has made it clear that he is committed to Galatasaray for the remainder of the season.

Osimhen scored the winner in the Lions 2-1 victory over rivals Besiktas on Monday, and after the derby he revealed that he will be staying in Turkey until the end of the season.

He was asked if he would where he would be in June by a journalist after the game in the mixed zone to which he replied: “Here? Obviously!”

His focus remains on helping the club achieve success and contributing to their goals.

Osimhen has got off to a great start at Galatasaray and already has four goals and four assists in seven games across competitions this season.

The striker has been closely linked with a Janaury exit with several European powerhouses expressing an interest but it appears thaey will have to wait until the end of the season.