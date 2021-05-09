Ozan Kabak missed Liverpool clash against Southampton due to injury, Klopp yet to set a return date

Ozan Kabak missed the Liverpool clash against Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday due to injury.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp revealed that Kabak was out with a muscle injury before the game and that it was too early to tell the intensity.

Klopp did say that the injury happened ‘without any real intensity.

Klopp told Sky Sports before kick-off: “With Millie, it’s not a big thing but I expect him back maybe next week or something like that.

“With Ozan, we don’t know exactly, we have to wait and see a little bit. It’s a muscle thing, it happened without any real intensity but still serious enough for not being involved. The same for Ben Davies.”

Kabak had started the previous five league games for the Reds and had missed just one game to injury prior to the Saints clash since joining on loan from Schalke in January.

The Turkey international has established himself as a first-team starter in defence since joining Liverpool.

But the Reds have had a lot of injury trouble in defence this season with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all out.

The Reds ended up beating Southampton 2-0 with goals from Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara.

Liverpool face Manchester United next in the league. A victory would close the gap with 4th placed Leicester City to just three points.