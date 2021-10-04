Ozan Kabak reacts to first Norwich City clean sheet following Burnley draw

Norwich held Burnley to a goalless draw in the Premier League at Carrick Lane on Saturday to record their first point and clean sheet of the season.

Turkey international Ozan Kabak started in defence and contributed to his side holding out against Burnley.

Kabak reacted to the draw on his official Twitter account with two photos from the game showcasing his impressive run from defence to the opposition penalty area.

The 21-year-old dribbled past several Burnley players before eventually being brought down just on the edge of the box.

Kabak tweeted, ‘first point, first clean sheet’.

In case you missed Kabak’s run here it is again in all it’s glory.

Ozan Kabak tek başına gol atıyordu pic.twitter.com/s46iTwFIzO — benchten gelen tunahan (@TunahanKarter3) October 2, 2021

Kabak has made three appearances for Norwich since joining on loan from Schalke 04 over the summer.

Norwich are last in the Premier League table with just one points after seven games.

The Canaries face Brighton next at home on Saturday 16 October. Kabak is match fit for the Brighton clash.