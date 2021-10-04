Super Lig Wrap 8: Big Four All Win, Galatasaray take all three points in 10th min of additional time

The eight round of the Super Lig saw all big four sides win their respective games.

Trabzonspor kicked off proceedings with a 2-1 away win over Kayserispor.

Anastasios Baksetas opened the scoring on 12 minutes but Emrah Hassan equalised on 41 minutes.

Baksetas then went onto net a brace on 60 minutes to secure all three points.

The victory saw the Black Sea based side temporarily move into first place in the table on 18 points.

Trabzonspor also snapped a two game drawing streak in the process.

Next up was Besiktas who ended a two game winless streak with a 2-1 win over Sivasspor – who were on a two game winning run.

The Black Eagles headed into the game with a serious injury crisis. Welinton, Cyle Larin, Pjanic, Ghezzal, Nkoudou and Hutchinson were all ruled out.

Besiktas did however, manage to cope well despite the missing names. Guven Yalcin opened the scoring on 43 minutes but the visitors did equalise after Ridvan Yilmaz scored an own goal.

Yilmaz made up for his error by providing Yalcin with the assist for his second goal of the evening.

Besiktas temporarily moved into second place closing the gap with Trabzonspor to one point.

Fenerbahce responded to a 3-0 defeat in the Europa League at home versus Olympiacos with their third successive win in the Super Lig.

The Yellow Canaries beat Kasimpasa 2-1 at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium.

Mergim Berisha opened the scoring on 16 minutes and Luiz Gustavo doubled the home sides lead in the four minute of additional time.

Michal Travnik did give the visitors a glimmer of hope on 53 minutes when he halved Fenerbahce’s lead but Kasimpasa never ended up equalising.

The victory took the Yellow-Navy Blues to the top of the Super Lig table on 19 points, one ahead of Trabzonspor.

Finally Galatasaray took on Rizespor away from home. The Lions were coming off the back of a goalless draw against Marseille.

Mostafa Mohamed gave Galatasaray the lead after just five minutes however, a brace from Joel Pohjanpalo saw the home side go ahead at the half-time break.

Mohamed managed to equalise on 75 minutes but Berkan Kutlu ended up getting himself sent off on 86 minutes.

The game looked destined for a draw until Mbaye Diagne tore down the wing beating several opposition players before setting up Morutan with the winner in the 10th minute of additional time.

The Lions closed the gap with leaders Fenerbahce to five points following the win.