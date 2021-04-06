Ozan Kabak starts for Liverpool against Real Madrid – Confirmed Lineups

Liverpool face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final first-leg tie at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano stadium on Tuesday.

Turkey international Ozan Kabak has kept his place in the side.

Kabak will start in center-back with Nathaniel Phillips.

The defensive pair started in the 3-0 away win over Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday – keeping their fourth clean sheet together.

Kabak started for the Reds in the Last 16 of the Champions League against RB Leipzig.

The Reds won the home and away leg 2-0, keeping a clean sheet in both games.

Kabak has helped Liverpool keep five clean sheets in eight games since joining on loan from Schalke 04 in January.

Diogo Jota is one of three changes made to the side that beat Arsenal over the weekend.

Gini Wijnaldum and Naby Keita have also got the nod with Roberto Firmino, Thiago Alcantara and James Milner making way to the bench.

Head coach Jurgen Klopp will be permitted five substitutes tonight.

Klopp has won the last five quarter-final games he has managed in the Champions League.

The Real Madrid starting Lineup is as follows: