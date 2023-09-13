Ozan Tufan Wins Hull City Goal of the Month Award & Nominated For EFL Award

Ozan Tufan’s second goal against Sheffield Wednesday in August has been voted as the Uber Eats Goal of the Month.

The Turkish midfielder’s stunning 25-yard curler into the top corner was the clear favorite, with 75% of the vote.

Tufan’s goal against Sheffield Wednesday was a brilliant individual effort. He picked up the ball on the edge of the area and curled a beautiful shot into the top corner. The goalkeeper had no chance of saving it.

You can view the goal below.

The goal has also been nominated for the Sky Bet Championship’s monthly award, with fans invited to vote for their favorite on EFL.com – Tufan’s goal is one of four nominations.

This award is Tufan’s second in August, after he was also voted as Hull City’s Player of the Month for his significant contribution towards the Tigers’ strong start to the season.

Tufan has been in excellent form for Hull City this season. He has scored four goals in five appearances.

The Tigers are currently sixth in the Championship table just three points off the top spot.