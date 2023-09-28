Patrick Kluivert’s Adana Demirspor Humiliate Besiktas

Beşiktas suffered a shock 4-2 away defeat to Adana Demirspor in the Turkish Super League on Thursday.

The Black-Whites performed poorly, while Adana Demirspor left the field with all three points despite having 10 players out injured.

Belhanda, Niang, Emre Akbaba, and Yusuf Erdoğan scored the goals for Adana Demirspor, while Aboubakar and Rashica scored for the visitors.

The victory was the first major scalp for Patrick Kluivert who has impressed as manager of Adana since taking charge this summer.

The victory moved Adana into 3rd place on 11 points just five behind leaders Galatasaray.

This was a disappointing result for Besiktas, who are looking to challenge for the title this season.

They will need to improve their performances if they want to be successful.

This was their second heavy away defeat in a row in the Super Lig, Trabzonspor beat them 3-0.

The Black Eagles face another tough away game next week against Konyaspor.