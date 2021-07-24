Patrick van Aanholt joins Galatasaray after leaving Crystal Palace as a free agent

Galatasaray have signed Patrick van Aanholt on a free agent after he was released by Crystal Palace at the end of June.

Aanholt had been linked with the Lions during his time at Palace.

The Super Lig outfit waited until the Netherlands international became a free agent before making an official move.

Galatasaray released an official statement confirming talks with the left-back are underway.

This is a formalist Turkish clubs listed on the stock exchange must fulfil before announcing the transfer as they are publicly listed companies.

The statement read: “Netherlands international footballer Patrick Van Aanholt is in official talks with Galatasaray.”

The 30-year-old will sign a three-year deal with the Yellow-Reds after undergoing his medical next week.

Van Aanholt made 22 appearances for Palace in all competitions last term. In total he scored 22 goals in 212 Premier League games.

The full-back was also part of the Netherlands national team squad at Euro 2020 this summer featuring in four games for his national team.

Galatasaray finished last season as runners-up and will have to make it through the qualification stage to feature in the Europa League next term.

The Lions will face Scottish side St Johnstone next in the Europa League on August 5 in Turkey but the match could be played behind closed doors at a neutral value due to Covid measures.