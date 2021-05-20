Pep Guardiola gives Gundogan injury update ahead of Man City clash against Everton

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has given an update regarding Ilkay Gundogan’s injury.

Gundogan scored in the 3-2 defeat to Brighton but was replaced by Fernandinho with a knee injury.

There were fears that the injury may be serious but Guardiola revealed that he hopes Gundogan will be back for the last Premier League game of the season Everton and the Champions League final versus Chelsea the following week.

Guardiola revealed that the team doctor is ‘optimistic’ about Gundogan’s chances of making a recovery and that the midfielder was substituted off as a precaution.

“Tomorrow we are going to check it, the doctor is quite optimistic,” Guardiola was quoted as saying on the official Man City website.

“The problem is he had a kick and he was running in the second half with a disturbance.

“I didn’t want to take a risk, that’s why we did the substitution.”

Gundogan played an important role in City winning the league title this season and reaching the Champions League final.

The final will be played at the Estadio do Dragao stadium on Saturday 29 May.

The midfielder of Turkish origin has 17 goals and five assists in 45 appearances in all competitions this season.

The 30-year-old won back-to-back player of the month awards for City this season in January and February.