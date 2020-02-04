Pundit Reveals What Separates Mesut Ozil From Arsenal Midfielder Following Burnley Draw

Mesut Ozil started in the goalless draw between Arsenal and Burnley at Turf Moor stadium on Sunday in the Premier League.

Ozil was substituted off on 63 minutes for Joseph Willock.

ESPN pundit Steve Nicol felt that the Gunners struggled to create chances after the playmaker of Turkish origin was taken off.

Nicol described Ozil as being the only player with a ‘spark’ in the Arsenal midfield and that he felt bad for the star man.

“I feel for Mesut Ozil, he gets substituted again today,” Nicol said on ESPN.

“I think he gets substituted because in the end I think Arteta realizes this is just a physical battle for the rest of the game.

“Because any sort of good play he was involved in it.

“If you think of Arsenal’s midfield other than Ozil there is no spark whatsoever.

“To me they are just guys working hard.”

No other Arsenal player created more chances than Ozil (2) despite him playing just 63 minutes.

Ozil made 40 passes at an 85 percent accuracy.

Despite often being criticised for not working hard he made one tackle and two interceptions – no Arsenal player made more interceptions.

Arsenal will take on Newcastle United next at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday 16 February following the brief winter break.