Real Madrid Boss Reveals When Arda Guler Will Return to Training

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has announced that Arda Güler, who has been out injured since the preseason, will start training with the team on Monday.

“Arda Güler will start training with the team on Monday,” Ancelotti said in the pre match press conference ahead of the Champions League clash against Union Berlin.

Güler will not feature in the Champions League but could make his return against Las Palmas on September 27.

Güler was injured in the United States during Real Madrid’s preseason preparations.

He had a knee injury and was expected to be out for a lengthy period of time but did not have to undergo surgery and will return sooner than expected.

The 18-year-old has already started individual training sessions and returning to the gym.

Güler is a young Turkish midfielder who was signed by Real Madrid from Fenerbahçe in the summer.

He is considered to be one of the most promising young players in Turkish and European football.

Real Madrid fans will be excited to see Güler back in action. He is a talented player who can add creativity and goals to the team.