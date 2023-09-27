Real Madrid Rising Star Hit With Another Injury Blow, Arda Guler Expected to be Out For a Month

Arda Güler, who transferred from Fenerbahçe to Real Madrid at the beginning of the season, has suffered a new injury and is expected to be out for at least a month.

This is a major blow for the young Turkish player, who was just about to make his debut for Real Madrid after recovering from a previous injury.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

The statement read: “After the tests carried out on our player Arda Guler by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the left rectus femoris muscle. His progress will be monitored.”

Güler suffered the new injury in the final training session before Real Madrid’s match against Las Palmas which he was expected to make his debut in.

He is expected to miss Real Madrid’s next seven matches, including important Champions League fixtures against Napoli and Braga.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was unaware of the injury until after the press conference, as Güler only felt the pain in his leg at the end of the training session.

Güler has already been informed by the doctors that he will be out for at least a month.

This is a major setback for Güler, who was just starting to get his career at Real Madrid off the ground.

He is a highly talented player with a bright future, but he will need to be patient and work hard to recover from this latest injury.

Real have a series of injury problems with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defender Eder Militao out with a cruciate ligament injury. Vinicius Junior and Dani Carvajal have also had injury trouble.