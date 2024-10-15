Arda Guler Scores in Turkish Nations League Victory Over Iceland

In a thrilling UEFA Nations League match on Monday, Turkey secured a 4-2 victory over Iceland in Reykjavik.

The victory solidified Turkey’s position at the top of Group B4, remaining undefeated in the tournament.

Iceland took an early lead through Orri Oskarsson’s goal, but Turkey fought back with a strong second-half performance.

Hakan Çalhanoğlu converted two penalties, while Arda Güler and Kerem Akturkoglu also scored crucial goals.

Güler scored a decisive goal as Turkey secured a 4-2 victory over Iceland in the UEFA Nations League.

Güler played a key role in the match, contributing offensively and defensively. His goal in the 88th minute put his country ahead.

Key Statistics:

Goals: 1

Shots: 6

Dribbles completed: 2

Touches: 70

Fouls suffered: 1

Passing accuracy: 91.3%

Long balls completed: 3 out of 3

Güler’s performance was crucial in helping Turkey maintain their top position in the group. His contributions on both ends of the field were invaluable.

Iceland managed to tie the game twice, but Turkey’s determination and skill ultimately prevailed.

Turkey’s comeback victory extends their unbeaten streak in the Nations League. Hakan Çalhanoğlu scored two goals from penalties.

Arda Güler and Kerem Akturkoglu were instrumental in Turkey’s success. Iceland’s fightback fell short despite scoring two goals.

Group Standings:

Türkiye: 10 points

Wales: 8 points

Iceland: 4 points

Montenegro: 0 points

Upcoming Matches:

Türkiye vs. Wales on November 16th

Iceland vs. Montenegro on November 16th