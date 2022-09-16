Rennes 2-2 Fenerbahce: Valencia with last-gasp equaliser in Europa League clash

Fenerbahce managed to comeback from two goals down to force a 2-2 draw against Rennes on Thursday at the Roazhon Park stadium in the Europa League Group B.

Rennes expected a heated game and limited the crowd size to 19,000 fans in a stadium capable of holding 30,000 fans.

READ: Turkey national team UEFA Nations League preview

The game was prescribed a ‘high risk’ clash and the move was taken as a precautionary measure.

The Match Day 2 clash saw an even battle in the first half with neither side able to find a breakthrough.

The game really came alive in the second-half with Martin Terrier scoring from close-range and the Lovro Majer doubled his sides lead just two minutes later.

Both goals involved Fenerbahce’s defence getting exposed leaving the Rennes forwards in acres of space after getting behind the opposition line.

Fenerbahce looked on the ropes, the visitors were unable to cope with the quick counter-attacks.

Rennes could have trebled their lead but struck the post just before Irfan Can Kahveci scored from range against the run of play.

The French side saw red after Hamari Traore was sent off for a foul on Kahveci after a VAR decision ruled that he struck the Turkish player in the face.

Arap spikerin İrfan Can Kahveci’nin golüne verdiği tepki 😅pic.twitter.com/p2oXSMcVAh — Fener Actual (@FenerActual) September 15, 2022

The tables had turned and the home side faced an onslaught from Fenerbahce who managed to win a penalty in the third minute of additional time.

Enner Valencia converted from the penalty spot to rescue a point and keep the Yellow Canaries unbeaten record in the group alive.

GGGGOOOAAALLLLL

WE COME BACCKKKKK

ENNER VALENCİA

2-2 pic.twitter.com/9mP4KlefZe — Kaan-Turkish Football🇹🇷 (@Kaan_turk_footy) September 15, 2022

The draw saw Fenerbahce and Rennes at the top of the group with four points, the French side are currently ahead on goal difference.

AEK Larnaca beat Dynamo Kyiv 1-0 away to record their first win of the group and move into third place.

Dynamo meanwhile, are last having failed to record a single point.

In the Europa Conference League Basaksehir and Sivasspor both won their respective games.

Turkey’s UEFA coefficient points rose by 1400 points following the second round of games and took the country into 19th position, overtaking Greece.