Turkey national team UEFA Nations League preview

Turkey have got their Europe Nations League off to a great start winning all four games in League C, Group 1.

With two games remaining those who want to wager on the games could do with heading to The Punters Page for in-depth deals, offers and stats.

Turkey face Luxembourg and Faroe Islands in their final two games.

With Lithuania being the final team in the group it is not exactly stellar opposition Turkey have been up against.

However, you can only beat what is in front of you and more importantly, Turkey have a history of underestimating the opposition.

It was almost engrained in Turkish football culture to not turn up and struggled against perceived weaker opposition.

In the Euro 2020 qualifiers, Turkey took four points off France, putting on their best performances but took just a single point from their two encounters with Iceland.

Stefan Kuntz has been working tirelessly on changing all that. Turkey have been taking no mercy on teams that on paper are considered weaker opposition.

Turkey have not only won four out of four games played they have scored 14 times and are yet to concede. What is more impressive has been the manner of victory. The Red-Whites have swept opponents aside showing discipline and taking each game seriously.

The Crescent Stars have a strong roster of players with several high-profile names in top European Leagues; Caglar Soyuncu at Leicester City, Salih Ozcan at Borussia Dortmund, Hakan Calhanoglu at Inter, Cengiz Under at Marseille to name but a few.

In addition, most of the team is young and several talents are rising through the ranks. This is a side that at first glance has a lot of potential and should be doing a lot better.

Turkey will not compete at the World Cup in Qatar this winter. They will, however, more than likely qualify top of their Nations League group.

I don’t see Luxembourg or FI even getting a point. Turkey beat Luxembourg 2-0 away and I expect a more emphatic victory on home turf on Thursday 22 September.

Kuntz may decide to rotate the team but he has several rising stars to pick from who will be desperate for caps and to prove themselves.

Turkey then travels away to Faroe Islands which can be a tricky task. This team have struggled away against Scandinavian opposition in the past when facing Iceland, Norway and Sweden.

This will be the toughest test so far. The team will probably have qualified. All they need is a draw against Luxembourg to secure top place.

It will show us whether the team really have changed mentally if they take the final game seriously.

I have no doubt Kuntz will not take the Faroe Islands lightly. It remains to be seen whether the team will keep its foot on the gas.

If Turkey do see out the final two games and take them as seriously as the first four it will mark a change in the culture.

Kuntz could be leading a new era in Turkish football.