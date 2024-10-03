RFS vs Galatasaray – Osimhen Out Injured

Galatasaray will face RFS in their second Europa League group stage match on October 3rd.

Fresh off a 3-1 win over PAOK, Galatasaray enters the match with high hopes. They have been in strong form, winning six of their last seven Super Lig matches.

The team has a strong attack, led by Mauro Icardi and Dries Mertens. They have scored prolifically in recent matches.

Galatasaray goalkeeper Fernando Muslera is suspended for the match due to a red card in the Champions League. Gunay Guvenc will take his place.

The Lions will be without Victor Osimhen, Hakim Ziyech, Eyup Aydın, Gokdeniz Gurpuz, and Roland Sallai due to injuries.

Osimhen scored his first goals on the weekend taking his tally to two goals and four assists in four games since joining from Napoli on loan.

The Nigeria international picked up a knock on the weekend and will be rested for the Europa League clash as a precaution.

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk emphasizes the importance of starting strong and avoiding unnecessary pressure.

Mauro Icardi has been in good form, scoring three goals in eight matches.

RFS has struggled defensively, conceding 19 goals in 30 league matches. They will need to improve their defense to compete against Galatasaray.

This is the first-ever meeting between Galatasaray and RFS.

The Lions will be looking to secure another victory and strengthen their position in the Europa League group stage.

Confirmed Lineups

Rigas Skola: Ondoa, Savalnieks, Prenga, Lipuscek, Njie, Marhiev, Panic, Odisharia, Ikaunieks, Kouadio, Ndjiki.

Galatasaray: Günay, Kaan, Davinson Sanchez, Abdülkerim, Jacobs, Torreira, Sara, Mertens, Barış Alper, Yunus, Icardi