Richarlison Sets Clear Starting XI Condition for Trabzonspor Transfer as Talks With Tottenham Progress

Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison has informed Trabzonspor that he expects to be a regular starter if he completes a move to the Süper Lig during the January 2027 transfer window, as the Black Sea club press ahead with parallel negotiations over a deal.

According to Fotomaç, Trabzonspor have stepped up their efforts to sign the 29-year-old Brazil international ahead of the winter market, opening formal club-to-club talks with Tottenham while holding direct discussions with the player’s representatives.

Richarlison Demands Regular First-Team Football

Having obtained permission from Tottenham to speak directly with Richarlison’s camp, Trabzonspor officials received a clear message regarding the forward’s priorities.

Frustrated by a lack of minutes in north London—having featured for just 68 minutes across a single Premier League appearance during the 2026/27 campaign—the 1.84m striker wants assurances that he will lead the line regularly rather than serve as a rotational option.

“If I come to Trabzonspor, I will play in the starting XI,” Richarlison’s camp conveyed during talks with the Süper Lig side.

Rather than viewing the stance as an obstacle, Trabzonspor’s hierarchy has reportedly welcomed the Brazilian’s hunger to play every week, seeing his determination to revive his form as a strong fit for the club’s ambitions.

Trabzonspor Push to Lower Tottenham’s €15m Valuation

On the club-to-club front, Trabzonspor have already submitted an opening offer to Tottenham and are working to negotiate down Spurs’ initial demands.

Tottenham’s asking price: €15 million (matching Richarlison’s current estimated market valuation).

Contract leverage: Tottenham originally signed Richarlison from Everton for €58 million ahead of the 2022/23 season, but with the forward entering the final year of his contract in north London, Trabzonspor are pushing for a reduced fee rather than paying full valuation.

Talks between Trabzonspor, Tottenham, and the player’s agents are continuing simultaneously as the Turkish side looks to structure an agreement ahead of January.

Why Trabzonspor Are Targeting Another Striker

Trabzonspor’s push for a proven Premier League goalscorer stems from a mixed return across their current attacking options. While the club’s board and coaching staff are satisfied with the performances of Franculino Djú, fellow forward Paul Onuachu has struggled to meet expectations so far this season—prompting management to prioritize a high-profile reinforcement up front.

For more coverage of transfer links between England’s top flight and Turkish clubs ahead of the winter window, explore our complete 2026/27 Premier League squad, stats, and transfer guide.