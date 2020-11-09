Schalke prepared to let Liverpool target go for less that £40m release clause in January

Schalke are prepared to let Liverpool target Ozan Kabak leave for less than £40m which is his reported release clause according to BILD (vai the Star).

The report claims that AC Milan had an £18m bid rejected this summer.

The Bundesliga outfit have not won a league game since January and could have to sell star players as they may not be able to afford to turn down an offer in the region of £18m over the next transfer window.

The Reds are keen on strengthening the defence with Virgil van Dijk out with a long-term knee injury.

Kabak who is an admirer of van Dijk. In a recent interview with the Bundesliga official website he said: “My personal aim is to become a top defender in maybe two or three years, like Virgil van Dijk. He’s my idol, I really like him.”

The 20-year-old defender rose from the Galatasaray academy aged 18 before being snapped up by Stuttgart just six-months later.

Schalke were next to sign the highly-rated young defender who already has a wealth of Bundesliga experience under his belt.

Kabak is also a regular call up for the Turkey national team and has four international caps.

The 1.86m tall defender still has another four-years left on his Schalke contract.