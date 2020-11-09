Turkey vs Russia: UEFA Nations League Preview – Crescent Stars chase first victory

Turkey take on Russia in the UEFA Nations League, Group B3, on Saturday 15 November at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium, Istanbul.

I will be using 888 online betting to provide the odds used in the Match Day 4 preview.

Turkey have yet to win a group game but at odds of 2.55 I think they have been priced short.

Crescent Stars manager Senol Gunes has gone for experimental lineups so far in the group, partly as part of preparations for Euro 2021 and partly due to an injury crisis.

Turkey have been without several important players but most the star names are nearing a full recovery.

For the first time in months Gunes will have Caglar Soyuncu, Cengiz Under, Merih Demiral and Cenk Tosun all available.

Additionally, Yusuf Yazici who has been in impressive form for Lille, as has his teammates Mehmet Zeki Celik and Burak Yilmaz will also be available.

Basaksehir ace Irfan Can Kahveci who was involved in the Champions League victory over Manchester United is back after missing the last international games with illness.

Gunes has a full-strength side at his disposal. This side cruised through European Championship qualifiers, even managing to take four points off from reigning world champions France.

Mert Gunok is likely to start in goal. We could see a defence comprised of Soyuncu and Demiral at centre-back, Celik at right-back and a toss-up for the left-back position between Hasan Ali Kaldirim and Umut Meras.

It would not be a surprise to see Ozan Tufan and Okay Yokuslu start in central midfield and an attacking midfield trio of Cengiz Under on the right flank and Yusuf Yazici and Hakan Calhanoglu rotating in central and left roles.

Burak Yilmaz will probably start up front with Tosun hungry for playing time after recovering from injury.

Gunes has plenty of options at his disposal so we could see a few changes made however, he has hinted in his pre-match presser that he will field a strong side and go for the win.

Despite not winning in Group B3, Turkey have recorded three draws and only lost once. The home side are currently five points behind group leaders Russia but with three games remaining they are by no means out of contention for a top-two finish.

Russia have got off to a good start winning twice and drawing twice in the group.

Turkey have, however, been on an upward trajectory following their opening matchday defeat against Hungary and will finally be able to call on a full-strength side.

Prediction: Turkey Win