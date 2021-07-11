Senol Gunes promises Turkey will qualify for World Cup 2022 but is he the right man for the job?

Senol Gunes gave his first press conference since Turkey’s awful Euro 2020 campaign.

The Turkish national side crashed out of the group stage after failing to win a single point. Turkey conceded eight times, scored just once in a disastrous tournament.

The Crescent-Stars are now focused on qualifying for World Cup 2022.

Turkey are actually in pretty good shape as three qualification games have been played. the Red-Whites have already beat the Netherlands 4-2 away and crushed Norway 3-0 before being held to a 3-3 draw against Latvia.

Turkey are actually in pretty good shape as three qualification games have been played. the Red-Whites have already beat the Netherlands 4-2 away and crushed Norway 3-0 before being held to a 3-3 draw against Latvia.

However, there are question marks over whether Senol Gunes is the right man for the job after what happened this summer.

Gunes described the tournament as being a nightmare but made no suggestion that he would resign.

Instead, he described Euro 2020 as a learning experience and that they are going to come back stronger from this.

“The nine days we spent at the tournament were a nightmare,” Gunes said.

“We had too high expectations. I have faith in the team and believe we will come back stronger.

“The second goal we conceded against Wales stunned us. And look at Italy they are now in the final. We are going to learn from our mistakes and not be traumatized by this experience.

“There will be changes which you will see later. We are wiping a clean slate and starting again.

“We will qualify for the World Cup. It will be the first time to qualify for back-to-back international tournaments.”

Regarding resigning from his role Gunes made it clear he has no intention in doing so.

“I have a four-year contract and am only looking forward,”

“I have decided I will not be resigning.”

Gunes did however, reveal that there will be changes to the backroom staff and coaches.

“There will be changes to the technical staff and team. I do not want to give names right now but it is something we have been discussing for a while,” he added.

Turkey did look physically and mentally unprepared at Euro 2020 so perhaps a change of backroom staff could help the team.

Tactically Turkey were very poor and changes will need to be made.

It seems that Gunes will not be leaving any time soon. Turkey will be hoping he does actually learn from his mistakes and come back stronger. After all failure can be a great teacher.