Senol Gunes refuses to resign from Turkish national team, FA backs manager despite awful Euro 2020 campaign

Turkey crashed out of Euro 2020 after losing all three games, conceding eight goals and scoring just once.

It was a disaster for a side that headed into the tournament as dark horses.

Turkey had an impressive qualification campaign, taking four points off world champions France and conceding just three times in 10 games.

However, everything that could go wrong did go wrong when it came to the competition. Turkey looked a shadow of the side that cruised through qualifiers, the defence imploded and the players looked dejected.

Despite an awful showing, manager Senol Gunes refused to resign after the tournament.

Gunes scolded a reporter after the game who asked him whether he will quit the job after the game.

“I am not thinking about resigning. We did our job. Before the tournament you were saying how I am taking us to the World Cup and now you are asking me to leave?” Gunes said.

“This is part of the problem in Turkey. Well this isn’t your decision, this is a decision those in charge will make.

“I am responsible but everyone is responsible, the media is responsible, the federation is responsible, the players are responsible. I take responsibility for the teams success and when they are unsuccessful. Is this a reason to resign?”

Turkish Football Federation president Nihat Ozdemir backed Gunes saying that they are now fully focused on qualifying for World Cup 2022.

“We are group leaders in our World Cup group. We want to win all our remaining games. Together with our manager Senol Gunes we have a comprehensive plan,” he said.

Turkey will face Montenegro next at home on 1 September 2021 followed by Gibraltar away on 4 September and Netherlands away on 7 September.