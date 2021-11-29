Sergen Yalcin keeps job as Besiktas manager despite rumours claiming he had been sacked

Besiktas suffered a shock 4-0 defeat at home against Giresunspor in the Super Lig on Saturday.

The loss was the latest in a series of bad results for the Black Eagles which has seen them finish last in their Champions League group and lose pace with the leading pack in the Super Lig.

Following the defeat rumours circulated in the Turkish press that Sergen Yalcin had been fired.

However, Turkish-Football can confirm that Besiktas have not fired Yalcin and he has not resigned either.

A meeting was held between the board and Yalcin where it was agreed that he will carry on.

The reigning Super Lig champions are currently 16 points behind league leaders Trabzonspor after just 14 games.

The Black-Whites have lost 10 of their last 12 games in all competitions.

Besiktas are however, still in contention with the rest of the top four as just six points separate them from second placed Konyaspor.

However, unless Trabzonspor implode it looks like a title race could be off the cards this season.