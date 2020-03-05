‘Sometimes life hits you hard’ – Everton striker delivers moving Rocky inspired message following season ending injury

Everton striker Cenk Tosun posted a moving post on Instagram following his season-ending injury.

Tosun used a famous line from the Rocky film character Rocky Balbao.

The Turkey international underlined that he will return stronger from his injury blow and that he will not allow it to keep him down.

In the sixth film of the Rocky series, Rocky Balbao, Rocky delivered these famous lines.

Rocky said: “But it ain’t about how hard you hit. It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward.”

Tosun is pictured wearing a Crystal Palace shirt and Turkey national team kit in the photograph used in the post.

The 28-year-old was on loan at Palace from Everton after joining in January where he scored once in five appearances.

The Eagles had a £20m option to buy the striker on a permanent deal.

Tosun has since returned to his parent club where he will undergo rehabilitation.

The striker is unlikely to feature for Turkey at Euro 2020 as a result of his latest injury.

Tosun still has another two years remaining on his Everton contract.