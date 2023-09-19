Southampton Loanee Scores on Debut Against Besiktas

Paul Onuachu, who is on loan from Southampton, scored his first goal for Trabzonspor against rivals Besiktas.

Onuachu took just 30 minutes to find the net on his debut.

He had previously failed to score in his last 11 games in England prior to making the move.

The Nigerian international helped his side beat the Black Eagles 3-0 with a header to open the scoring for the home side.

Onuachu was signed by Southampton for over £15 million on deadline day in January, but he fell out of favour with manager Ruben Selles and only played 400 minutes of Premier League football.

He scored 16 goals in his last 13 games for Belgian Pro League leaders Genk before joining Southampton, but he was not a good fit for Selles’ playing style.

Onuachu was forced off the pitch with a minor injury in the Süper Lig on Sunday, but he eased the concerns of his new supporters by saying, “I am proud to score a goal in my first match.

Everyone fought hard. I think my injury is not very serious. I left the game to prevent it from getting worse.”

Onuachu is considered a great character, but he does not fit the playing style of new Southampton boss Russell Martin.