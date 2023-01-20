Southampton offer €8m for USA international striker

Southampton have reportedly made an €8m offer for USA international striker Haji Wright according to Ajansspor.

Per the source, Antalyaspor want €10m for the striker and negotiations are ongoing between the €8-10m range.

The Scorpions are reportedly happy with the offer but will try to settle at €10m.

The offer is higher than what was previously offered by Fenerbahce and Galatasaray who are both interested in the striker.

Southampton are keen on the USA international to strengthen their attacking line in a bid to right off relegation.

The Saints are currently last in the Premier League but just three points off 14th position.

Wright is the joint second top goalscorer in the league this season with 10 goals this season.

The 24-year-old joined Antalyaspor from SönderjyskE on a €1.88m move in summer 2022 and still has another two-years left on his contract.

Wright has 26 goals in 52 appearances in Turkey – he spent the previous season on loan in the Super Lig.

He also has two goals in seven international caps for the US national team. Wright featured for USA in the World Cup at Qatar in December.