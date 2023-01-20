Super Lig Previews 19 – Galatasaray chase 9th win in row, leading pack try to keep pace

The 19th round of the Super Lig sees the chasing pack trying to keep pace with a red hot Galatasaray who have now won eight games in a row.

READ: Super Lig Wrap – Besiktas win again, Trabzonspor keep title dreams alive, Valencia rescues Fenerbahce

Adana Demirspor vs Giresunspor

First up is Adana Demirspor who are still in the title race.

Nobody would have expected the Adana based side to have been 4th 18 games into the season.

They have looked a little shaky recently but did get back to winning ways last week with a 3-1 win over Ankaragucu.

I don’t see an out of form Giresunspor putting up much of a challenge.

Prediciton: Adana Demirspor Win

Kasimpasa vs Basaksehir

Basaksehir have to win to keep pace with the leading pack.

They lost last week against reigning champions Trabzonspor in a tightly contested affair.

I think they have enough in the tank to take care of a poor Kasimpasa side.

Prediction: Basaksehir Win

Galatasaray vs Antalyaspor

Galatasaray are in red hot form having won their last eight league games and show no signs of stopping.

Tickets for the game have already sold out. Expect a full house and great atmosphere.

Antalyaspor have lost three of their last four games and I do not see them putting an end to the Lions win streak.

Prediction: Galatasaray Win

Gaziantep vs Sivasspor

Both sides are in relegation trouble and desperate for the win but have been in poor form.

Expect there to be goals.

Prediction: Over 2.5 goals

Alanyaspor vs Karagumruk

Andrea Pirlo has been excelling at Karagumruk. They have started 2023 strong having won two and drawn two of their last four games.

I don’t see the Istanbul based side losing on Saturday.

Prediction: Karagumruk Draw no Bet

Kayserispor vs Besiktas

Besiktas have started to hit form at just the right time.

The Black Eagles have won their last three league games and have a game in hand.

The Black Eagles would be able to close the gap with Galatasaray to seven points if they win their outstanding game.

The Black-Whites cannot afford any more slip ups.

Prediction: Besiktas Win

Trabzonspor vs Istanbulspor

Trabzonspor kept themselves in the title race after beating 3rd placed Basaksehir last week.

The reigning champions have the chance to build up some momentum against a relegation battling Istanbulspor.

Prediction: Trabzonspor win

Umraniye vs Fenerbahce

Fenerbahce got back to winning ways with a last gasp winner against Gaziantep last week.

It was not pretty but enough to keep the Yellow Canaries within touching distance of Galatasaray.

Fenerbahce will take on last placed Umraniyespor next.

Only a win will do.

Prediction: Fenerbahce Win

Konyaspor vs Ankaragucu

Konyaspor have been really poor of late failing to win any of their last four games.

Ankaragucu meanwhile are desperate to put some distance with the relegation zone.

They simply have more desire.

Prediction: Ankaragucu Draw no Bet