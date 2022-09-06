Southampton receive offers from 3 Turkish clubs for winger, Saints ready to green light transfer

Besiktas, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray are have made ‘lucrative offers’ for Southampton winger Nathan Redmond according to Athletic reporter David Ornstein.

Ornstein claims that all three Istanbul giants have made an offer for Redmond for a permanent deal.

READ: Why do online bettors often decide to punt on Turkish football teams?

🚨 EXCL: Nathan Redmond set to leave Southampton permanently. 28yo has lucrative offers from Besiktas, Fenerbahce, Galatasaray. #SaintsFC finalising talks (will receive fee) & ready to grant fair deal out of respect. Destination up to winger @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/SNVtE5P2rW — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 6, 2022

The Saints are prepared to sell the winger and are finalizing talks over the potential deal which will see a transfer fee paid.

Southampton do, however, want the deal to go ahead so are ready to ‘grant’ a ‘fair deal out of respect’.

Ultimately Redmond will decide which of the three clubs he joins.

🚨 EXCL: Nathan Redmond set to leave Southampton permanently. 28yo has lucrative offers from Besiktas, Fenerbahce, Galatasaray. #SaintsFC finalising talks (will receive fee) & ready to grant fair deal out of respect. Destination up to winger @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/SNVtE5P2rW — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 6, 2022

As things stand Besiktas are top of the table and Redmond would be joining England international Dele Alli who is on loan from Everton.

Fenerbahce and Galatasaray meanwhile are just three points behind the leaders. All three clubs are expected to be involved in the title race.

Fenerbahce have European competition football this term, Galatasaray and Besiktas meanwhile, do not.

Redmond joined Southampton from Norwich City for £11million in summer 2016.

The 28-year-old made 32 appearances last season, contributing three goals and six assists but has fallen down the pecking order this term making just one appearance, as a late substitute against Tottenham.