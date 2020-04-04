Spanish politician makes Mesut Ozil gaf after mistaking Arsenal star for someone else

Mesut Ozil unknowingly sparked controversy in Spain after Almudena Negro of Spain’s People’s Party directed a tweet at one of her political rivals Pablo Gomez Perpinya.

Negro accused Perpinya of negligence posting a photograph of who she alleged was the politician at home playing video games.

“This is how the left work,” Negro said as she started her tweet.

“Pablo Gomez Perpinya is playing FIFA on a posh super TV while the People’s Party delegates are working.

“Yet he then criticises Isabel Diaz Ayuso.

“You need to have big balls for that.”

However, the photograph was actually one of Ozil playing FIFA on a giant screen.

What happened is that Perpinya shared an old Instagram post of Ozil.

Negro thought Perpinya was Ozil.

Perpinya went onto expose his opponents gaff leaving her redfaced.

He tweeted: “Madam, don’t spread hoaxes. The one in the photo is Mesut Ozil. I have less money but my grandmother says that I am more handsome and I am worth it.”

Señora, no difunda bulos. El de la foto es Mesut Ozil. Yo tengo menos dinero pero mi abuela dice que soy más guapo y a mi me vale. https://t.co/miqN2G4ifw pic.twitter.com/Qz7OYnvym0 — Pablo Perpinyà #YoMeQuedoEnCasa🏠 (@P_GomezPerpinya) April 3, 2020

Ozil meanwhile has been at home. His wife recently gave birth to their first child, Eda.

The playmaker of Turkish origin has been playing video games and streaming his performances on Twitch.

The Premier League is currently suspended due to coronavirus. As things stand a return date has yet to be set.