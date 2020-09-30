Steven Gerrard reveals Rangers have ‘respect’ but ‘no fear’ against Galatasaray

Rangers take on Galatasaray in the Europa League playoff at the Ibrox stadium on Thursday.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard revealed that his side respect Galatasaray but that they do not fear the Turkish giants.

Gerrard underlined that Rangers are in good form at home but also acknowledged that the Lions have a strong side with a solid spine.

“We know it’s going to be a tough test for us. Galatasaray are probably everyone’s favourites but what I would say is, we’re going into this fixture in a good place,” said Gerrard.

“We’re in good form at home. Our plan is to leave everything out there and see where it takes us.”

He added: “We here at Rangers have big respect for Galatasaray as a team, for all their individuals – because they play at a really good level. They’ve got big experience in this type of competition.

“The main strength of Galatasaray’s team is their spine. The two centre-backs are big, powerful, strong and quick, and that filters right through to Falcao.

“We have big respect for the team tomorrow. We have no fear, but big respect.”

The game will be a single-leg one-off match with the winner will qualify for the group stage.

Rangers will be hoping to reach the competition proper for the third consecutive season.

Galatasaray meanwhile will end up being the second Turkish team in the group stage if they qualify as Besiktas, Alanyaspor have already been knocked out at the qualification stage.

The Lions have had a strong start to the season winning three games and drawing one.

The Istanbul giants reached the playoff round after beating Hadjuk Split in Croatia last week.