Stoke City want Besiktas goalkeeper Ersin Destanoglu according to the Stoke Sentinel.

Per the source, Stoke have reportedly made a move for the Besiktas keeper as a replacement for Jeo Bursik who joined Club Brugge last week.

Manager Alex Neil wants to bring in a replacement who will compete with existing keepers Frankie Fielding and Jack Bonham for a place in goal but both have under six-months remaining on their contract.

Neil has two weeks to find a new keeper however, Besiktas do not have many options in goal either.

The Potters want Destanoglu on loan, the 22-year-old keeper was first choice for Besiktas until Senol Gunes replaced Valerian Ismail as manager.

Since then the more experienced Mert Gunok has been preferred.

Fotomac report that Besiktas rejected a €5m offer from Nice for Destanoglu last summer but that they are considering the offer from Stoke.

Destanoglu already has 97 appearances for his club, rising through the youth ranks and establishing himself as a highly rated up and coming keeper in Turkey.

He played an important role in Besiktas winning the 2021 Super Lig title.

The 1.95m tall keeper is under contract until 2026 and has made a total of 11 appearances this season conceding 14 times and keeping three clean sheets.