Striker depressed because he was not allowed to join Man United in January

Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi is depressed after his club did not let him join Manchester United in January according to Fotospor.

Per the source, Muriqi never got over the Yellow-Navies blocking a potential transfer to the Red Devils.

As a result, the Kosovo international has had a slump in form and has reportedly stopped talking with teammates and staff.

READ: Man United set to send club official to Turkey for 24-goal striker & €30m rated goalkeeper

Muriqi is said to be frustrated with Fenerbahce’s current position and feels he was misled.

The 25-year-old was close to joining Galatasaray last season which would have given him Champions League football but Fenerbahce managed to convince him claiming they would build a title-winning squad.

Muriqi feels he has had plans of playing Premier League and Champions League football hampered by the Istanbul giants.

Former Fenerbahce sporting director Damien Comolli revealed that Muriqi has attracted interest from several Premier League side who have been scouting him.

“There were several Premier League sides who wanted tickets to watch Vedat before games,” Comolli said. [Athletic via Bein Sport Turkey].

“I think he could play at any team in England. Like Olivier Giroud, he needs to find a manager like Arsene Wenger.”

Comolli was responsible for signing the 1.94m tall striker from Rizespor last summer.

Muriqi had been in red hot form until the winter break.

The striker who has 13 goals and five assists this season has failed to score in the league since the end of the transfer window.