Super Lig Previews 18 – Title race heats up, Galatasaray chase 8th win in row

The 18th round of Super Lig games sees the title race starting to take shape. Just 10 points separate 6th placed reigning champions Trabzonspor from leaders Galatasaray.

With the Black Sea based side facing third placed Basaksehir this week the race could be in for a shake up.

Kayserispor vs Sivasspor

This is actually a major central Anatolian derby but both sides are in such poor form it is difficult to pick a side.

Kayserispor have lost their last four games and Sivasspor are in the relegation zone.

Sivasspor have at least been showing signs of life over recent weeks.

Prediction: Sivasspor Draw No Bet

Galatasaray vs Hatayspor

The Lions are next up on Friday taking on relegation battlers Hatayspor.

Galatasaray are coming off the back of a 3-0 victory away to rivals Fenerbahce.

The Yellow-Reds have won their last seven league games and have been doing so without starting star names Lucas Torreira and Mauro Icardi.

Galatasaray still have another gear to move up, I don’t see Hatayspor putting up much resistance.

Prediction Galatasaray Win

Antalyaspor vs Giresunspor

Saturday kicks off with Antalyaspor taking on Giresunspor. The Scorpions are hovering dangerously close to the relegation zone but I do not see them going down.

Prediction: Antalyaspor Win

Konyaspor vs Besiktas

The Black Eagles have the chance to close the gap with leaders Galatasaray to seven points as they have a game in hand.

The Black Eagles cannot afford to slip up again. Konyaspor are never easy to play at home but they haven’t been in the best form.

Prediction: Besiktas Draw no Bet

Adana Demirspor vs Ankaragucu

Adana have been the surprise package this season and currently find themselves in 4th place just nine points behind Galatasaray. However, they have lost two of their last three games and will have to get back on track if they want to stay in the title race.

Alanyaspor humiliated Trabzonspor 5-0 last week but in typical fashion it would not be a surprise to see them underperform this week. This is a clash of the Mediterranean sides. I see Alanyaspor getting back on track.

Prediction: Adana Demirspor Win

Trabzonspor vs Basaksehir

The big clash this week is between Basaksehir and Trabzonspor. The reigning champions got smashed 5-0 last week and have been unpredictable, winning two and losing two of their last four games.

Trabzonspor are 10 points behind Galatasaray and must win to stay in the title race. Basaksehir meanwhile could find themselves just two points behind Galatasaray if the leaders lose.

Basaksehir crushed fellow title challengers Adana Demirspor last week and have won three of their last four games. I would not write them off.

Prediction: Basaksehir Draw No Bet

Umraniyespor vs Istanbulspor

Prediction: Umraniyespor Win

Kasimpasa vs Fatih Karagumruk

Prediction: Fatih Karagumruk Draw No Bet

Gaziantep vs Fenerbahce

I expect Fenerbahce to bounce back after last weeks humiliating 3-0 defeat against rivals Galatasaray at home.

Prediction: Fenerbahce Win