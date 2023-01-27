Super Lig Previews 20: Galatasaray go for 10 wins in a row

The 20th round of Super Lig games follows the same theme as last week as far as the title race is concerned with the chasing pack trying to keep pace with a red hot Galatasaray.

LAST WEEK PREDICTIONS: 7 WINS 1 LOSS

Besiktas vs Alanyaspor

Besiktas are first up on Friday and hoping to win their fifth game in a row.

They are going to have to keep winning if they hope to close the gap with leaders Galatasaray.

And win is exactly what I think they will do.

Prediction: Besiktas Win

Sivasspor vs Adana Demirspor

Saturday kicks off with Adana Demispor trying to stay in the running and I really expect them to give it a go.

Prediction: Adana Demirspor Draw No Bet

Hatayspor vs Trabzonspor

Trabzonspor face a similar dilema to the other title challengers.

The reigning champions are in good form having won their last two games but are going to have to keep winning as they are 10 points behind leaders Galatasaray.

Prediction: Trabzonspor Win

Ankaragucu vs Gaziantep

Ankaragucu have managed to get themselves out of the relegation zone after winning two of their last three games.

Gaziantep meanwhile are headed towards the drop zone after losing their last two.

Prediction: Ankaragucu Draw No Bet

Antalyaspor vs Umraniyespor

Umraniyespor were actually pretty unlucky against Fenerbahce last week.

They are showing signs of fight at last despite being last in the league.

Antalyaspor are not exactly doing much better right now. Going for an upset.

Prediction: Umraniyespor Draw No Bet

Giresunspor vs Galatasaray

Galatasaray just cannot be stopped right now. The Lions are in red hot form havingwon their last nine games in a row and look like they could still go up a gear.

I do not give much hope to this poor Giresunspor.

Prediction: Galatasaray win

Istanbulspor vs Kayserispor

Prediction: Kayserispor Draw no Bet

Basaksehir vs Konyaspor

Basaksehir also have to keep winning to keep up with Galatasaray and that is exactly what I expet them to do to this Konyaspor side who look ready for the summer break already.

Prediction: Basaksehir win

Fenerbahce vs Kasimpasa

Fenerbahce have been scraping victories, just about clinging onto the four point gap that separates them with leaders Galatasaray.

I expect the Yellow Canaries to come unstuck at some stage if they keep playing as they are but I am going to ride them until the wheels fall off.

Prediction: Fenerbahce Win