Turkish giants target Arsenal midfielder in January transfer move

Trabzonspor are interested in signing Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny according to Fotomac.

Per the soruce, the reigning Super Lig champions want to sign Elneny in January to strengthen their midfield as they push to retain the league title.

Elneny signed a contract extension with Arsenal last season keeping him at the club until June 2023.

The Egypt international has struggled for playing time this season but the Gunners do have the option to extend his contract by an additional season.

Trabzonspor are able to enter direct talks with Elneny due to his contract situation.

Elneny has made eight appearances for the North London outfit this season, making just a single Premier League start.

Elneny is no stranger to playing in Turkey or under the management of Abdullah Avci.

Avci was in charge of Besiktas when Elneny played for the Istanbul giants on loan in 2019-20, the midfielder has also played for Galatasaray on loan.

Avci reportedly admires Elneny and would like to work with him again this time at Trabzonspor.

Elneny would play alongside fellow international teammate and former Aston Villa player Mahmoud Trezeguet.

In total Elneny has six goals and 10 assits in 155 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions.