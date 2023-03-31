Super Lig Previews 25: The Istanbul derby, Galatasaray hope to get back to winning ways

The 25th round of Super Lig games sees the Istanbul derby between Fenerbahce and Besiktas, meanwhile Galatasaray will be hoping to get back to winning ways after losing following a 14 game win streak.

READ: Successful Turkish Football Clubs In Europa League History

Basaksehir vs Ankaragucu

Basaksehir were in the title race just a few weeks ago but after a disastrous run now find themselves struggling for even a top four spot.

Ankaragucu meanwhile, are languishing just above the relegation zone and are desperate for a win.

Prediction: Ankaragucu Draw No Bet

Trabzonspor vs Kayserispor

Trabzonspor have returned to winning ways after a near implosion.

The Black Sea based side have won back to back games and are honing in on a top four spot.

Prediction: Trabzonspor Win

Galatasaray vs Adana Demirspor

After winning 14 games in a row Galatasaray suffered a shock defeat away to Konyaspor.

They only have themselves to blame missing several key chances and displaying some uncharacteristically poor defending.

They now face a tough test against this seasons surprise package Adana Demirspor. I think the Lions will respond with a strong performance on Saturday.

Prediction: Galatasaray win

Umraniyespor vs Konyaspor

Umraniyespor are last in the league but if we were only to observe the last three games they would be in the top four.

But so would Konyaspor. Still I expect Umraniyespor to really give it a go as Konyaspor have nothing to play for and it would be typical to have a poor game after rising to the occassion against Galatasaray last week.

Prediction: Umraniyespor Draw No Bet

Giresunspor vs Alanyaspor

Giresunspor Draw no Bet

Gaziantep vs Kasimpasa

Both teams are in awful form, this one is best to avoid.

Fenerbahce vs Besiktas

The biggest game of the week, perhaps the biggest game of the season so far sees Istanbul titans Fenerbahce and Besiktas lock heads at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium.

Both sides are in great form having won their last three games. Besiktas have the chance to rejoin the title race and potentially close the gap with leaders Galatasaray to eight points.

At worst they could narrow the gap with second placed Fenerbahce to two points. The Yellow Canaries meanwhile, have the chance to close the gap with the leaders to just three points. So there is everything to play for and only three points will do.

Picking a side in major derbies is notoriously difficult as they can be so unpredictable. As the saying goes, the rule book goes out the window. However, with both sides needing to win and both sides scoring for fun expect there to be goals.

Prediction Over 2.5 goals