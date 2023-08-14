Super Lig Week 1 Wrap: Galatasaray Held to Draw, Fenerbahce & Trabzonspor Win

The first round of the 2023-24 Super Lig season kicked off with reigning champions Galatasaray being held to a goalless draw away to Kayserispor.

New signing Wilfried Zaha made his debut coming off the bench to get his first minutes under his belt.

Nicolo Zaniolo and Mauro Icardi did not feature due to injury.

It was Trabzonspor who kicked off the season on Friday evening beating Antalyaspor 1-0 at home with the winning goal coming from Denswil.

Last seasons runners-up Fenerbahce also got off to a winning start with summer signing Edin Dzeko bagging a brace inside the first 20 minutes on his debut for the club.

New signing Ryan Kent and Szymanski also started for the Yellow Canaries.

Gaziantep got Alexandur Maxim sent off on 23 minutes to add to their woes but Arda Kizildag did score for the visitors.

Fenerbahce were able to hang on to the lead for their first victory this season.

In the other games Konyaspor drew 1-1 against Istanbulspor, Kasimpasa beat Ankaragucu 3-2 at home.

Hatayspor who played their first game since the earthquake disaster beat newly promoted Pendikspor 5-1 away.

Sivasspor drew 1-1 against newly promoted Samsunspor and last seasons surprise package Adana Demirspor continued where they left off beating Rizespor 2-1.

In the final two games of the week Alanyaspor take on Basaksehir while Besiktas face Fatih Karagumruk away.