Super Lig Wrap 12: Trabzonspor full steam ahead while Istanbul giants slip up

The 12 round of Super Lig games saw Trabzonspor extend their lead at the top of the table after beating rivals Besiktas.

The Black Eagles were looking to close the gap with Trabzonspor at the Vodafone Park Stadium but it was the visitors who took the lead against the run of play.

READ: What currently makes the Turkish Süper Lig one of the most competitive in Europe?

Abdulkadir Omur put the Black Sea based side ahead just before the half-time whistle despite Besiktas dominating the first half.

The home side did equalise when Cyle Larin equalised in the second half.

Besiktas dominated possession again in the second half, taking 17 shots in total over the course of the game in contrast to Trabzonspor who took eight shots.

However, it was the visitors who had the final say when Andreas Cornelius scored in the fifth minute of additional time.

The defeat kept Besiktas in 6th place while Trabzonspor moved 10 points clear of the Black-Whites.

Next up it was Galatasaray who had the chance to move ahead of Besiktas.

However, Karagumruk had other ideas. Andrea Bertolacci gave the home side the lead with a cracking long range effort on 69 minutes.

Mostafa Mohamed saved the Lions blushes with an equalising goal just before full time.

With Besiktas losing and Galatasaray dropping points, Fenerbahce had the chance to make up lost ground after losing their last three league games.

The Yellow Canaries averted a disaster at home after Konyaspor took a two goal lead.

Miha Zajc pulled a goal back on 85 minutes and Mesut Ozil equalised on the eighth minute of additional time with a last gasp penalty.

The Yellow-Navy Blues have now called 10 points behind leaders Trabzonspor after going four league games without a victory.

All three Super Lig sides who played in European competition this week, Besiktas, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce all dropped points this week.