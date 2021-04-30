Mesut Ozil reportedly Arsenal’s second top-paid player despite joining Fenerbahce in January

By
Emre Sarigul
-
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Mesut Özil of Arsenal in action during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium on February 16, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Mesut Ozil joined Fenerbahce from Arsenal on a free transfer in January but remains the second-highest-paid player for the Premier League side.

The Athletic report that the North London-based outfit agreed to pay 90 percent of his £350,000-a-week wages until the end of the summer.

That means Ozil is earning £315,000-a-week from Arsenal, with only Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang earning more (£350,000) at the Gunners.

Ozil has not exactly got off the ground running at Fenerbahce.

The playmaker has yet to provide his first assist or score a goal but he has only made eight appearances in all competitions.

The 31-year-old missed the last eight league games due to injury but did return against Alanyaspor last night.

Fenerbahce were held to a goalless draw, suffering a blow to their title hopes.

The Yellow Canaries find themselves five-point behind Besiktas with four games left to play.

The Istanbul giants have not won the league title since 2014 and have been knocked out of the Turkish Cup.