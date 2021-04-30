Mesut Ozil reportedly Arsenal’s second top-paid player despite joining Fenerbahce in January

Mesut Ozil joined Fenerbahce from Arsenal on a free transfer in January but remains the second-highest-paid player for the Premier League side.

The Athletic report that the North London-based outfit agreed to pay 90 percent of his £350,000-a-week wages until the end of the summer.

That means Ozil is earning £315,000-a-week from Arsenal, with only Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang earning more (£350,000) at the Gunners.

Ozil has not exactly got off the ground running at Fenerbahce.

The playmaker has yet to provide his first assist or score a goal but he has only made eight appearances in all competitions.

The 31-year-old missed the last eight league games due to injury but did return against Alanyaspor last night.

Fenerbahce were held to a goalless draw, suffering a blow to their title hopes.

The Yellow Canaries find themselves five-point behind Besiktas with four games left to play.

The Istanbul giants have not won the league title since 2014 and have been knocked out of the Turkish Cup.