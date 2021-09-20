Super Lig Wrap 5 – Besiktas remain unbeaten, Galatasaray & Fenerbahce slip up

The fifth round of the Super Lig saw Besiktas remain top of the table but they had to come from behind to maintain their unbeaten streak.

The Black Eagles headed into the Antalyaspor game having lost their opening Champions League group stage clash against Borussia Dortmund.

READ: Galatasaray kick off Europa League campaign with win, Fenerbahce held to an away draw

And it looked like things were going from bad to worse when the Scorpions took a two goal lead heading into the half-time break.

Besiktas did however, manage to dig deep and end up winning the game with goals from Michy Batshuayi, Rachid Ghezzal and 21-year-old full-back Ridvan Yilmaz.

Chelsea loanee Batshuayi now has three goals in the league this term.

The victory took Besiktas to the top of table having won four and drawn one of their first five games this season.

The other European league challengers Galatasaray and Fenerbahce were also in action this weekend.

But the Europa League participants did not have the same fortunes as their Istanbul rivals.

Fenerbahce suffered their first league defeat of the season losing 2-0 against Basaksehir.

The victory was also Basaskehir’s first this term.

Fenerbahce dropped ont 6th position after the defeat, three points behind leaders Besiktas.

Galatasaray who won their Europa League game against Randers on Thursday could have closed ground on Fenerbahce with a win against Alanyaspor.

However, the Lions ended up losing as well.

Galatasaray dropped to 9th place after the loss which was also their first of the season.

Elsewhere Trabzonspor maintained their strong start to the season after beating Kasimpasa 1-0 with Bakasetas scoring the winning goal.

The Black Sea based side are level on points with leaders Besiktas – second only on goal difference – having also won four games and drawn once.