Super Lig Wrap – Fenerbahce make gains in title race after Besiktas & Galatasaray suffer shock defeats

The three-way horse race at the top of the Super Lig had more twists and turns this week with leaders Besiktas and Galatasaray losing. Fenerbahce took advantage of their title challengers slipping up by beating Denizlispor and moving into second placed.

It all started on Saturday with Galatasaray getting battered 3-0 away against Hatayspor.

The Lions had lost their previous game 4-3 against Rize but that was before the international break.

Considering Fatih Terim is the most experienced managed, with more titles than Besiktas boss Sergen Yalcin and Fenerbahce head coach Emre Belozoglu combined, you would have expected Galatasaray to be favorites in a head to head race.

However, after two losses in a row questions are beginning to be asked.

There is still plenty of time to get back in the race as Galatasaray are just three points behind leaders Besiktas – who do still have a game in hand.

Besiktas missed a golden opportunity to put some breathing space between themselves and the Lions who were still second at the time.

However, the Black Eagles ended up suffering a shock 1-0 defeat against Kasimpasa.

Fenerbahce had a tumultuous international break, sacking manager Erol Bulut and bringing in club legend Emre Belozoglu in his place.

However, it was the Yellow Canaries who got one up on their rivals with a victory over Denizlispor.

Mbwana Samatta scored the only goal of the game on 64 minutes to give Fenerbahce a hard-won victory.

To be fair, the Yellow-Navy Blues were far from impressive and were playing against a team who are rock bottom at the foot of the table.

Yet a win is a win, three points is three points and Belozoglu got his managerial career off to a winning start.