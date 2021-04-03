West Brom star Okay Yokuslu starred in victory over Chelsea, made most tackles & interceptions

West Brom recorded a shock 5-2 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday.

Okay Yokuslu started for the Baggies in his usual defensive midfield role in front of the back four.

Yokuslu put on an impressive display, making the highest number of tackles (5) and interceptions (4) over the course of the game. (Whoscored)

No other player made more tackles or interceptions.

He also made more passes (46) than any other West Brom player, completing six out of seven attempted long balls.

Yokuslu is on loan from Celta Vigo but West Brom boss Sam Allardyce has made it clear he wants the midfielder to be signed on a permanent deal if they avoid relegation.

Allardyce was quoted by the Shropshire Star as saying: “I’m not giving you a worst case scenario. Let’s talk about Okay playing for West Brom in the Premier League, because the first thing we’ll do if we stay up is sign him up, absolutely. It’ll be the first thing on the agenda – get him signed!”

Yokuslu started all three games for Turkey in the FIFA World Cup Group G qualifiers last week.

The Crescent-Stars beat the Netherlands, Norway and Latvia.

Yokuslu played twice in Istanbul, Turkey and Malaga, Spain last week before returning to England and starting away to Chelsea.